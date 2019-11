Tottenham Hotspur's manager Mauricio Pochettino (R) reacts next to Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho (L) during the English FA Cup semi final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley in London, Britain, 21 April 2018. EFE/EPA/FILE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday named Jose Mourinho as the club's new manager.

The Portuguese coach replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was fired after a string of disappointing results.

Mourinho has 25 trophies to his name and his career is dotted with big clubs from FC Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United. EFE-EPA