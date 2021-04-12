Tottenham's Son Heung-min (L) celebrates with Sergio Reguilon (R) after scoring the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in London, Britain, 11 April 2021. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/Matthew Childs / POOL

English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur has said it would carry out a "review" after its star midfielder Heung-min Son was targeted by racist abuse on social media following the team’s 1-3 loss to Manchester United.

“Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players. This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward,” Spurs said in a statement.

“We stand with you, Sonny.”

South Korean international Son scored the London side’s only goal in Sunday’s game but appeared despondent during a post-match interview as Tottenham’s hopes of a top-four finish slipped from sight.

Racist abuse against Premier League footballers on social media is a growing problem.

Last week, Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita were racially abused on Instagram following the team’s defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.