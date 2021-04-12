English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur has said it would carry out a "review" after its star midfielder Heung-min Son was targeted by racist abuse on social media following the team’s 1-3 loss to Manchester United.
“Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players. This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward,” Spurs said in a statement.
“We stand with you, Sonny.”
South Korean international Son scored the London side’s only goal in Sunday’s game but appeared despondent during a post-match interview as Tottenham’s hopes of a top-four finish slipped from sight.
Racist abuse against Premier League footballers on social media is a growing problem.
Last week, Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita were racially abused on Instagram following the team’s defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.