A passenger walks past a sign for the coronavirus test center at the Dusseldorf International Airport in Dusseldorf, Germany, 26 March 2021. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

With some of the most relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in Europe, Spain is awaiting a modest influx of foreign tourists for the Easter holidays but the topic has sparked debate in a country where locals are not permitted to travel outside their regions.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, tourism propped up around 12.5% of Spain’s annual GDP and in 2019 it was the second-most visited country in the world. EFE-EPA

