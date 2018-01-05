One foreign tourist died and 12 others were injured on Friday when a hot air balloon was blown of course by a spiral wind and crashed on a desert road near the ancient southern Egyptian city of Luxor, state news agency MENA reported.

However a security official told EFE that four of the injured were Spanish and confirmed that a 36-year-old South African woman was killed.

The wounded have received medical care at Luxor International Hospital and 10 have already been discharged, while the remaining two require medical operations, the official added.

The condition of the balloon driver that carried 13 tourists has not been yet reported.

In Feb. 2013, another balloon crashed in Luxor, killing 19 people and injuring two.