Tourist tours to the southern side of the militarized border that separates the two Koreas resumed on Wednesday after being suspended for more than a year due to an outbreak of African swine fever.

In October 2019, the South Korean authorities decided to indefinitely suspend tourist tours to the Joint Security Zone (JSA), 45 kilometers (28 miles) northwest of Seoul and the only part of the border where soldiers from both countries face each other, after capturing dozens of infected wild boars in the zone.