Smoke rises from a concrete factory after it got burnt by being close to the lava from the eruption at the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 11 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Elvira Urquijo A.

Smoke rises from a concrete factory after it got burnt by being close to the lava from the eruption at the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 11 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Elvira Urquijo A.? collapse

Some 3,000 residents of La Palma were allowed to leave their houses on Tuesday, a day after the authorities on the Spanish Canary island ordered them into lockdown to avoid inhaling toxic fumes.

People in the towns of El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane were told to stay indoors after lava flowing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano scorched a cement factory, resulting in a thick plume of smoke.

The authorities then reversed the measure after the air quality was evaluated. EFE