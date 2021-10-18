A river of sizzling lava that is expected to soon reach the Atlantic Ocean on the Spanish island of La Palma could result in dramatic explosions and toxic steam that will be released into the air, experts warned Monday.

One of the lava streams from the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption is just 200 meters from the coast, southwest of La Laguna Mountain, Spain’s Department of National Security (DSN) warned early Monday.

The lava streams with the largest volume of molten rock in the La Laguna neighborhood are traveling "at a slower speed and continue to advance in a west and northwest direction," the DSN added

Air quality has worsened on the island and is expected to continue to present high volumes of sulfuric acid and ash until Tuesday.

