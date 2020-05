The logo of Toyota Motor is seen at a dealer in Tokyo, Japan, 12 May 2020. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese automaker Toyota announced Tuesday that its profits in the fiscal year that ended on Mar. 31 rose 10.3 percent over the 2019 financial year to 2.08 trillion yen ($19.33 billion).

However, the group's net revenues declined by 1 percent to 29.93 trillion yen. EFE-EPA