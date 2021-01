A security staff tries to stop the photographer from taking pictures of Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, 27 January 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

An international team of 13 experts of the World Health Organization is set to begin its ground visit in Wuhan on Thursday to investigate the origins of the new coronavirus, after completing a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a hotel in the city.

The complicated mission - marred by delays and clashes between China and the US - can be key in independently probing how the first known cases of the new coronavirus - which continues to haunt the entire world - originated. EFE-EPA

