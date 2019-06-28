Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe waits for the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin during the welcome ceremony on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, 28 June 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

A protester takes part in a demonstration against G20 during the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, 28 June 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

French President Emmanuel Macron (L), US President Donald J.Trump (C) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) prior to a session of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, 28 June 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN /

US President Donald J. Trump walks after shaking hands with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, 28 June 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

The leaders of the world's major and emerging economies on Friday converged in Osaka for the first day of a summit whose agenda includes increasing trade frictions and a tense geopolitical landscape.

The G20 gathering of power players kicked off with a clear contrast between the presidents of the United States and China in the areas of security and intellectual property rights, as each leader gave opening speeches containing clashing worldviews against the backdrop of Washington's recently-imposed ban on Chinese tech giant Huawei.

But the main issue of contention between the two superpowers goes beyond the digital arena: while most G20 countries back free trade and a rules-based multilateral system of commerce, the US and China have been entangled in an ever-worsening tariff war that other nations perceive as a threat to the stability of the global economy.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, acting as host of this edition of the high-level international summit, said he was deeply concerned about the global trade situation and warned that restrictive measures would not benefit any country.

"I want the G-20 to share a determination to realize growth by employing all policy tools," he said. "We should send out a strong message."

Abe added that a free and open economy was "the foundation to peace and prosperity" and cautioned against giving in to the temptation of trade protectionism.

Though he did not allude to US President Donald Trump by name, it was undoubtedly his administration's protectionist zeal that constituted the main target of the Japanese prime minister's denunciations.

Trump was set to meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for key bilateral talks scheduled for Saturday evening.

Some observers have speculated that a truce in the trade war between the rivals could be in the works, though Trump has threatened to impose a new round of tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports if his negotiations with Xi were to flounder.

At the summit's outset, their differences came to the front as Xi called for an integrated focus on both the real and digital economy and an end to "digital divides," promoting sustainable development and the principle of balanced interests for all countries, with a special focus on developing nations.

Trump, meanwhile, stressed the need for ensuring the "resilience and security" of 5G networks, which he said was key to "shared safety and prosperity."

Although he avoided making a direct reference to the Chinese telecom giant Huawei – which has been accused by Washington and Ottawa, among others, of supplying users' information to the Chinese government – Trump said the US would continue to oppose policies used to restrict the flow of digital trade and violate intellectual property rights.

Aside from the ongoing US-China trade spat, the other focus of the summit is the growing confrontation between the US and Iran.

Trump met with German Chancellor Merkel on the summit's sidelines and urged her to join the US in keeping Iran under maximum global pressure, according to a White House statement.

Just like the European Union, Germany has called for restraint amid heightened tensions between the US and the Middle Eastern country that originated with Trump's decision to pull out of the nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018.

Germany is among the five partners that remain with Iran in the 2015 pact, and has tried to convince Tehran to adhere to the agreement despite the re-imposition of sanctions that the US had lifted after the nuclear deal.

In May, the Iranian government announced suspending some of its nuclear commitments and gave an ultimatum to Europe to guarantee its interests if it did not want Iran to exceed its uranium enrichment cap.

Another crucial player in the conflict is Iran's closest ally, Russia.

Trump also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed the Iranian issues, as well as the situation in Syria and Ukraine, according to a brief statement form the White House, which declined to provide further details about the talks.

In addition, the US leader met with his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro. The pair broached one of the top geopolitical issues for the South American region, the political crisis underway in Brazil's neighbor Venezuela.

Trump called for patience and reiterated his support for opposition leader Juan Guiado, who was recognized five months ago by Washington as the country's top executive but has failed to oust elected President Nicolas Maduro.

The US president said Brazil and his country were closer than ever, while Bolsonaro – who won the presidency on a far-right platform with parallels to Trump's nationalist agenda – said he had been an admirer of Trump for a long time.EFE-EPA

ag-dl/jt