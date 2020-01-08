A general strike on Wednesday affected several cities across India, where at least 250 million people have been called by trade unions to join in protests that coincide with the ongoing mass demonstrations against an amendment to the citizenship law.

The strike, which saw the support of farmers' and student groups, is being led by 10 of the country's main trade unions. It was prompted by several supposedly anti-labor policies implemented by the government such as the privatization of public sector companies. The unions said in a joint statement that these measures went "against the people." EFE-EPA