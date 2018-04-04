US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from the news media during a joint press conference with President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia, President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, and President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania in the East Room in Washington, DC, USA April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

After China proposed 25 percent tariffs on imports of certain US products, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that there was no trade war with China because the conflict "was lost many years ago" by previous administrations.

"We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the US," Trump said in a Twitter post.

"Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue!" the president said.

China's decision to impose tariffs on 106 additional products purchased from the United States, including soy, corn, beef, orange juice, tobacco, cars and some types of aircraft, is estimated to raise the cost of goods by nearly $50 billion (40 billion euros).

On Tuesday, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) released a list of 1,300 Chinese products earmarked for tariffs in response to what Washington calls "unfair trade practices" by Beijing, the second-largest trade partner of the US.

A few weeks ago, Trump ordered 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent tariffs on aluminum imports in a step seen by the markets and many analysts as furthering a trade confrontation between the world's two largest economies.