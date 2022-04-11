Igor Mansurov surveys what is left of a fiber optic cable factory that until recently was his place of work, a manufacturing jewel in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region that was reduced to rubble when the invading Russian forces used it as a missile launching base.

“Look, these cables were ready to be shipped to Poland,” the technical engineer for Utex tells Efe.

Kilometers of fiber optic cables lie among ruined machinery and missile casings left behind by Russian troops who used the spot to bombard the city of Chernihiv.

(...)