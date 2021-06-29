Mexican trans women and other members of the LGBTQ community demonstrating in Mexico City, Mexico, 19 June 2021. EFE/FILE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

A man carries a sign asking "where is Tehuel?" after the disappearance of the 21-year-old trans man Tehuel de la Torre in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 12 April 2021. EFE/FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

With hundreds of unprosecuted hate crimes and endemic discrimination, Latin America continues to lag in LGBT rights among rampant violence against the trans community.

The average life expectancy of trans women in Latin America is only 35 years, according to a report by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

The “violence, poverty and alienation” makes trans people especially vulnerable due to gender inequality, while additional uneven relations of power “alarmingly reduce the life expectancy of trans women,” said the 2018 report.

Brazil is where more trans people are killed in the world, with at least 175 trans women killed in 2020 only, virtually a murder every two days, accoring to the National Association of Travestites and Transexuals (Antra) of Brazil.

The record breaking figures of 2020 build on a yearly growing trend.

(...)