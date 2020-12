Dover (United Kingdom), 23/12/2020.- Lorries queue up on the A2 on the outskirts of Dover, Britain, 23 December 2020. France closed its border with the UK for 48 hours over concerns about the new coronavirus variant. Lorry drivers must now obtain negative coronavirus tests before they will be allowed to cross by sea and the Port of Dover remains closed to outbound traffic on the morning of 23 December 2020. (Francia, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Trucks and other commercial vehicles that had been blocked at the English port of Dover for over 48 hours were allowed to cross the Channel again after the border was reopened at midnight on Wednesday.

France had temporarily closed the border for 48 hours on Sunday night to both passenger and freight traffic after a new, highly infectious strain of coronavirus was detected in southern England last week, quickly causing massive queues of heavy goods vehicles on the motorway near Dover. EFE-EPA