Several tourists leave the airport upon their arrival in the island of Menorca, Balearic Islands, eastern Spain, 27 July 2020. EFE/David Arquimbau Sintes

Several tourists arrive in the airport in the island of Menorca, Balearic Islands, eastern Spain, 27 July 2020. EFE/David Arquimbau Sintes

Fresh quarantines imposed for travelers in Europe could see an 8.7 billion euro loss of revenue for Spain, a tourism organization warned on Monday.

Authorities in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Norway and France have imposed quarantines for travelers returning from Spain or advised against visiting the country. EFE-EPA

