Travelers walk at the Airport in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, 28 July 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

General view of a coronavirus test center at the Airport in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, 28 July 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

People wait outside a coronavirus test center at the Airport in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, 28 July 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Fresh coronavirus outbreaks in parts of Europe have prompted travel restrictions and rising concerns.

A number of countries have reimposed quarantines or advised against travel to Spain after a spike in infections in some regions.