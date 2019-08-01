An Indonesian court on Thursday began the trial of a lawsuit filed by a group of residents against the president and his government for their alleged failure in curbing high levels of air pollution in the capital Jakarta and its satellite cities.

Around 30 residents of Jakarta, Tangerang, Depok, Bogor and Bekasi cities, which have a combined population of close to 30 million, filed the lawsuit against the president, Joko Widodo, and the ministries of environment, home affairs and health last month.

The petitioners have alleged that the government had not done enough to curb the alarming pollution levels in the cities and was not complying with a 1999 law on controlling air pollution.

Their lawyer, Ayu Eza Tiara, told EFE that the plaintiffs were demanding that the government set up a plan of action in each Indonesian province on curbing pollution levels exacerbated by emissions from increasing number of on-road vehicles and industries.

They also want the government to take concrete steps to reduce pollution levels in Jakarta, which usually figures at the top in the lists of the world's most polluted cities. The city, which alone is home to over 10 million people, is normally clogged by heavy traffic snarls.

The lawsuit was driven by a city advocacy group of environment organizations. The coalition has launched a campaign in support of the lawsuit that has attracted over 13,700 signatures so far.

The residents of Jakarta also accuse the governors of the provinces of Banten, Jakarta and West Java of failing to provide a healthy environment for the citizens and keep them informed about air pollution levels and its health effects.

The plaintiffs also say that eight coal-fired power plants around Jakarta are responsible for the deteriorating air quality in the capital. At the top of it, four new such plants are being constructed around the capital.

At noon on Thursday, Jakarta ranked as the most polluted among the world's major cities, a position it has held for several days since the start of the dry season in June, according to the air quality-monitoring group Air Visual.

Air pollution levels in the capital have increased by over 50 percent in the last two years, from 29.7 micrograms per cubic meter in 2017 to 45.3 in 2018.

Such levels increase the likelihood of heart attacks, respiratory diseases and other ailments. EFE-EPA

