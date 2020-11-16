A United States biotech firm on Monday announced that a coronavirus candidate vaccine it is developing has a 94.5 percent efficacy rate.
In a statement, Moderna said the clinical “trial has met the statistical criteria pre-specified in the study protocol for efficacy, with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5 percent.”
The news follows a similar announcement made earlier this month by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech, who said their vaccine had 90 percent efficacy in fighting off the virus. EFE-EPA
