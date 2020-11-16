Norwood (United States), 25/02/2020.- (FILE) - Signs at the main entrance for the biotech firm Moderna, are seen outside the company's Norwood facilities in Norwood, Massachusetts, USA 25 February 2020 (reissued 16 November 2020). EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Mainz (Germany), 11/11/2020.- An undated handout picture made available by the German pharmaceutical company Biontec shows the dosing of BNT162b2, the mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19, during the clinical test. EFE/EPA/BIONTECH SE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A United States biotech firm on Monday announced that a coronavirus candidate vaccine it is developing has a 94.5 percent efficacy rate.



In a statement, Moderna said the clinical “trial has met the statistical criteria pre-specified in the study protocol for efficacy, with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5 percent.”



The news follows a similar announcement made earlier this month by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech, who said their vaccine had 90 percent efficacy in fighting off the virus. EFE-EPA



int-lab/ks