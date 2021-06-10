US actress Sharon Stone arrives at the Opening Night Premiere of the film 'In The Heights' during the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival at The Battery, in New York, New York, USA, 09 June 2021. EFE-EPA/Peter Foley

US actor Bryan Cranston speaks to the media at the Opening Night Premiere of the film 'In The Heights' during the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival at The Battery, in New York, New York, USA, 09 June 2021. EFE-EPA/Peter Foley

Moviegoers watch the film 'In The Heights' during the Opening Night of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival at The Battery, in New York, New York, USA, 09 June 2021. EFE-EPA/Peter Foley

The Tribeca Film Festival, the first major in-person film festival to be held in North America since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, began 12 days of screenings and events on Wednesday with the highly anticipated world premiere of "In The Heights" in New York City's Washington Heights neighborhood.

Present at the premiere was the musical's cast, including Anthony Ramos, who plays the title role, as well as Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz and Daphne Rubin-Vega, who walked down a yellow carpet instead of the usual red one, which was less crowded on account of the coronavirus.

The film's director, John Chu, best known for directing the 2018 hit movie "Crazy Rich Asians", and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the Broadway musical on which the film is based, also attended the premiere.

The movie's lead actor said at the premiere that the Broadway musical had given him hope to continue acting and inspired him both in his career and life.

He added that he had been waiting for this moment for a long time, since the film's release was postponed by a year due to the pandemic.