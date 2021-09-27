Things have apparently heated up between Paris Saint Germain’s Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, after four seasons of smooth sailing.
After being replaced in PSG’s 2-0 Ligue1 win against Montpellier this weekend, the Frenchman was captured on camera telling a teammate “That beggar won't pass it on to me”, referring to the Brazilian.
The alleged rift between the two most costly signings in history, which was revealed by Canal+, surfaces at a critical moment for the French powerhouse.
The star-packed club, which have won their Ligue1 matches this season, are to take on Manchester City, in their second Champions League group stage clash.
(...)