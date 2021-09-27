Paris Saint Germain's Neymar Jr (R) and Kylian Mbappe (L) warm up before the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 25 September 2021. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint Germain's Neymar Jr (C) and Paris Saint Germain's Lionel Messi (L) attend a training session at the Ooredoo training center in Saint-Germain en Laye, near Paris, France, 27 September 2021. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT

Things have apparently heated up between Paris Saint Germain’s Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, after four seasons of smooth sailing.

After being replaced in PSG’s 2-0 Ligue1 win against Montpellier this weekend, the Frenchman was captured on camera telling a teammate “That beggar won't pass it on to me”, referring to the Brazilian.

The alleged rift between the two most costly signings in history, which was revealed by Canal+, surfaces at a critical moment for the French powerhouse.

The star-packed club, which have won their Ligue1 matches this season, are to take on Manchester City, in their second Champions League group stage clash.

(...)