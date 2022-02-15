Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has invoked the Emergencies Act to crack down on anti-vaccine mandate protests that have brought this capital to a standstill and wreaked havoc at border crossings.

He said in a televised address that he made the decision following weeks of protests and the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge, which links the US city of Detroit to Windsor, Ontario, and was cleared on Sunday night.

It marks the first time the Canadian government has invoked emergency powers since 1970, when then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, the father of the current head of government, used the so-called "War Measures Act" to combat a militant Quebec separatist group - the Front de liberation du Quebec - that had kidnapped the vice premier of Quebec and a British diplomat.

"It is no longer a lawful protest at a disagreement over government policy. It is now an illegal occupation. It's time for people to go home," Trudeau said.

