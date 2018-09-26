US President Donald Trump listens as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a United Nations' Security Council meeting in New York, United States, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

President Donald Trump accused China on Wednesday of attempting to meddle in the Nov. 6 congressional elections in the United States in retaliation for the tariffs his administration has imposed on Chinese goods.

"Regrettably, we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election, coming up in November, against my administration," the US president told a United Nations' Security Council meeting centering on the issue of nuclear non-proliferation.

"They do not want me, or us, to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade and we are winning on trade, we are winning at every level. We don't want them to meddle or interfere in our upcoming election," Trump said.

China's foreign minister, who was present at the Security Council meeting, denounced Trump's accusation as being "unwarranted."

"We do not and will not interfere in any country's domestic affairs. We refuse to accept any unwarranted accusations against China," Wang Yi said.

Two weeks ago, National Intelligence Director Dan Coats said that the US government had found signs of possible attempts by Russia and China to interfere in the November midterm elections.