Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds a news conference after the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment against him in the US Capitol in Washington on 05 February 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Democratic House managers Adam Schiff (L) and Hakeem Jeffries (R) file out of the Senate chamber following the impeachment trial of President Trump in the US Capitol in Washington on 05 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (L), walks alongside Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) in the US Capitol following the impeachment trial of President Trump in Washington on 05 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

A still image handout from the United States Senate shows Chief Justice John Roberts reporting the results of the roll call vote in the impeachment trial against US President Trump in the Senate chamber at the US Capitol in Washington on 05 February 2020. EFE/EPA/US SENATE TV / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A still image taken from a webcast provided by the United States Senate shows Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer recognizing the role of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in presiding over the impeachment trial of President Donald J.Trump following voice votes on two Articles of Impeachment in Washington on 05 February 2020. EFE/EPA/US SENATE TV / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Republican Senator from Utah Mitt Romney takes an elevator to the Senate floor in the US Capitol in Washington on 05 February 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The US Senate absolves Trump from the accusation of power abuse

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in a vote by the Republican-controlled Senate on the two impeachment charges filed against him by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

After the vote, White House Press Secretary hailed Trump's "full vindication and exoneration."

The charges had stemmed from the president's attempt last July to pressure Ukraine to launch a corruption investigation into Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden.