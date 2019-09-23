The president of the United States on Sunday confirmed that he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden with Ukraine's president during a July call, a conversation that has prompted Democrats to accuse the president of pressuring a foreign leader to investigate a political opponent, according to an EFE/Down Jones report.

Scrutiny over Trump's interactions with Ukraine has ricocheted across Washington and onto the campaign trail, spurring new calls for impeachment proceedings to begin, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the president repeatedly pressured new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the former US vice president's anticorruption efforts in the country while his son Hunter Biden was also working there. EFE-EPA