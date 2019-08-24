US President Donald Trump (R) waves flanked by his wife and US First Lady Melania Trump as they disembark from an airplane upon landing at the Biarritz Pays Basque Airport in Biarritz on the opening day of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, 24 August 2019. EFE-EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

US President Donald Trump adopted a conciliatory tone upon his arrival at the G7 summit after escalating the trade war with China by several degrees, a dispute that is one of the chief concerns of the economic powers now meeting in Biarritz.

Almost as soon as he arrived, Trump had lunch with the host of the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he has had - and still has - major differences, though both made the effort to meet in a friendly, measured way.

"We actually have a lot in common, Emmanuel and I," said the US president, adding that "we've been friends for a long time" and that "we have a great relationship, I think I can say a special relationship."

Even so, he admitted that "every once in a while we go at it just a little bit, not very much, but we get along very well," he said in the brief statements they made to the press as the two sat down to lunch.

In a tweet after the meeting, Trump continued his positive tone about Macron and noted that "many good things are happening for both of our countries."

But Trump did not repeat, at least for now, his threat to slap tariffs on imports of French wine in retaliation for the French tax on big tech companies like Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, an issue that has dragged along for several months and which he brought up again on Friday, just before his trip to France.

He said that "those are great American companies and frankly I don't want France going out and taxing our companies." If Paris doesn't drop that idea, "we'll be taxing their wine like they've never seen before," he threatened.

Sources at the Elysee Palace described Macron's meeting with Trump as "excellent" and "productive" in a way that has cleared up many points of dispute, since during the two hours - an unusually long time for such a meeting - they discussed Iran, Ukraine, trade tensions, the French digital service tax, climate change and the Amazon.

On the last subject and before taking off for the G7, Trump expressed his differences with Macron about Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and the Amazon wildfires, a matter that will also be dealt with at the Biarritz meeting.

The French president threatened Friday not to ratify the EU-Mercosur trade treaty under its current conditions on grounds that Bolsonaro lied several months ago when he made a commitment to protect biodiversity, a pledge he has failed to honor.

But Trump, who spoke on the phone with the Brazilian head of state - one of his admirers - said on Twitter: "Just spoke with President @JairBolsonaro of Brazil. Our future Trade prospects are very exciting and our relationship is strong, perhaps stronger than ever before."

Perhaps the Trump policy that will dominate much of the summit discussions over the next two days will be the escalating US trade war with China, which Beijing and Washington again intensified this Friday.

First, China announced tariffs worth $75 billion in reprisal for previous measures by the US.

Trump responded by boosting tariffs on two groups of Chinese imports announced previously, and which should take effect in October. He also ordered all US companies doing business in China (the world's largest market in an increasing number of economic sectors) to get out of that country.

Though the president apparently lacks the legal authority to give such an order (he says he does, according to the 1977 National Emergency Act), it constitutes at any rate a strong escalation of tone, even more than when he said - also on Friday - that Chinese President Xi Jinping, is one of the United States' worst enemies.

This aggravation of the Washington-Beijing trade war has raised tensions at the start of a summit that has as one of its principal subjects the downturn of the global economy due largely to the conflicts surrounding international trade.

With Germany and the United Kingdom threatened by recession and the slowdown of growth in much of the world, the stepping up of the trade war that Trump has launched against China is causing great concern at the Biarritz summit.

Macron, in his meeting with Trump, did not avoid mentioning that the summit will discuss how to lower tensions and fix the trade situation, as well as finding new ways to relaunch the global economy. EFE-EPA rcf/cd