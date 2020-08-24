(FILE) - Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the US President, speaks to media inside the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 05 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

(FILE) - US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (C-L) poses with campaign manager Kellyanne Conway (C-R) on stage at his 2016 US presidential Election Night event as votes continue to be counted at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York, New York, USA, 08 November 2016. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

(FILE) - Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway reacts to questions from members of the news media following a television interview in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 17 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who had until now been one of the most visible faces of the government, announced on Sunday night that she will leave the administration of United States President Donald Trump at the end of August.

Her departure comes as campaigning for the presidential elections in November begins to heat up.

"I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George (her husband) is also making changes," Conway said in a statement posted on her Twitter account. EFE-EPA

