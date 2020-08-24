White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who had until now been one of the most visible faces of the government, announced on Sunday night that she will leave the administration of United States President Donald Trump at the end of August.
Her departure comes as campaigning for the presidential elections in November begins to heat up.
"I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George (her husband) is also making changes," Conway said in a statement posted on her Twitter account. EFE-EPA
