US President Donald J. Trump speaks above the 2,232 page, 1.3 trillion US dollar (1 trillion euro) spending bill, which he signed earlier in the day, in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump (C), alongside Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (R) speaks about the 2,232 page, 1.3 trillion US dollar (1 trillion euro) spending bill, which he signed earlier in the day, in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, March 23, 2018. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

President Donald Trump on Friday signed the $1.3 trillion budget bill passed by Congress just hours after hinting that he might veto the measure.

"As a matter of national security, I've signed this omnibus budget bill," Trump told a press conference at the White House, referring to the budget's large increase in military spending, adding that there was "a lot in it I'm unhappy about."

He accused Democrats of demanding increases in domestic programs as the price for approving extra money for the Pentagon and complained about the length and complexity of the legislation.

"I will never sign another bill like this again," the president said, addressing lawmakers.