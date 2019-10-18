Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney holds a White House news conference in Washington on 17 October 2019, at which he announced that President Donald Trump will host the 46th G7 Summit at his Doral resort in Florida in 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney holds a White House news conference in Washington on 17 October 2019, at which he announced that President Donald Trump will host the 46th G7 Summit at his Doral resort in Florida in 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney confirmed Thursday that President Donald Trump held up military aid to Ukraine in part because he wanted Kiev to investigate a conspiracy theory involving the 2016 US election, thus contradicting the president, who had said that there was absolutely no quid-pro-quo involved in withholding the aid.

Mulvaney's comments are the first official admission that Trump wanted to obtain something linked with the US election when he withheld almost $400 million in aid to Ukraine, a move that is the central element in Democratic lawmakers' impeachment investigation.

"Get over it," Mulvaney said in response to a reporter's question at a White House press conference. "There's going to be political influence in foreign policy."