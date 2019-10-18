Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney confirmed Thursday that President Donald Trump held up military aid to Ukraine in part because he wanted Kiev to investigate a conspiracy theory involving the 2016 US election, thus contradicting the president, who had said that there was absolutely no quid-pro-quo involved in withholding the aid.
Mulvaney's comments are the first official admission that Trump wanted to obtain something linked with the US election when he withheld almost $400 million in aid to Ukraine, a move that is the central element in Democratic lawmakers' impeachment investigation.
"Get over it," Mulvaney said in response to a reporter's question at a White House press conference. "There's going to be political influence in foreign policy."