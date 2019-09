File photo of Hamza bin Laden, son of the late al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden; Hamza, one of the current leaders of al-Qaeda, has been killed in an operation by US Navy SEALs, US President Donald Trump announced this Saturday. EFE-EPA/CIA/File

US President Donald Trump announced this Saturday in a statement the death of Hamza bin Laden, son of Osama bin Laden and considered one of the current leaders of the Al-Qaeda terrorist group.

Trump said that Hamza bin Laden was "killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region," but did not specify when the attack occurred.