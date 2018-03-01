US President Donald J. Trump attends a meeting with leaders from the steel and aluminum manufacturing industries in the cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

