US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he plans to impose tariffs of up to 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imports of steel and aluminum from certain countries.
US President Donald J. Trump attends a meeting with leaders from the steel and aluminum manufacturing industries in the cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
