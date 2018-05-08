Trump announces US withdrawal from Iran nuclear pact

US President Donald J. Trump holds up a presidential memorandum he just signed in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump delivers an announcement on Iran in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Photo made available by the Iranian official presidential website shows then Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad inspecting the Natanz nuclear plant in central Iran, April 9, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/IRAN'S PRESIDENCY OFFICE