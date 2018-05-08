President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States will withdraw from the 2015 accord between Iran and six world powers to limit Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for a lifting of sanctions.
Trump announces US withdrawal from Iran nuclear pact
US President Donald J. Trump holds up a presidential memorandum he just signed in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
US President Donald J. Trump delivers an announcement on Iran in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Photo made available by the Iranian official presidential website shows then Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad inspecting the Natanz nuclear plant in central Iran, April 9, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/IRAN'S PRESIDENCY OFFICE
A protestor's sign is seen outside the White House after then US President Barack Obama spoke to the nation about the Iran nuclear deal, hammered out in Vienna, Austria, between Iran and envoys from six nations in Washington, DC, USA, July 14, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO