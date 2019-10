US President Donald J. Trump boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Oct. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from the news media as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Oct. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

President Donald Trump on Thursday urged China to investigate the family of Joe Biden, a former vice president of the United States and a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Trump issued that call even as he faces an impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives stemming from his efforts to push Ukraine's head of state to undertake a probe of the Bidens' business dealings in that Eastern European country. EFE-EPA