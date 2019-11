Roger Stone (r.), former adviser to US President Donald Trump, arrives with his wife Nydia (l.) at the Federal District Court in Washington on Nov. 15, 2019, where the jury found him guilty on all charges in a case related to the supposed Russian interference in the United States elections of 2016. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

Roger Stone (l.), former adviser to US President Donald Trump, and his wife Nydia (r.) leave the Federal District Court in Washington on Nov. 15, 2019, after the jury found him guilty on all charges in a case related to the supposed Russian interference in the United States elections of 2016. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

A federal court jury in Washington on Friday found Roger Stone, one of the advisers closest to President Donald Trump, guilty on all charges in a case related to the supposed Russian interference in the United States elections of 2016.

Stone, 67, now faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison for the seven charges brought against him, including lying to Congress, though he is expected to get off with a much lighter sentence since this is his first conviction.