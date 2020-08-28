US President Donald J. Trump (L) and his wife Melania Trump (R) stand on stage during the closing night of the Republican National Convention, on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 August 2020. EFE-EPA/Erin Scott /POOL

US President Donald J. Trump formally accepts the 2020 Republican presidential nomination during the closing night of the Republican National Convention, on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 August 2020. EFE-EPA/Erin Scott/POOL

Protesters watch a fireworks display on the final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) taking place on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 August 2020. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

Protesters argue with police officers on the final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 August 2020. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

Fireworks are seen being lit behind the White House and Washington Monument after US President Donald J. Trump delivered his address during the final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Washington, DC, USA, 27 August 2020. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Tiffany Trump (L), US President Donald J. Trump (C), and First Lady Melania Trump (R) stand on stage during the closing night of the Republican National Convention, on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 August 2020. EFE-EPA/Erin Scott/POOL

US President Donald J. Trump formally accepts the 2020 Republican presidential nomination during the closing night of the Republican National Convention, on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 August 2020. EFE-EPA/Erin Scott/POOL

President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a scathing attack on rival Joe Biden as he accepted the Republican nomination for a second four-year term to "save" the United States from a "radical left" Democratic Party whose victory would “demolish our cherished destiny”.

“This is the most important election in the history of our country. There has never been such a difference between two parties, or two individuals, in ideology, philosophy, or vision than there is right now,” Trump said, speaking from the South Lawn of the White House.

“This election will decide whether we save the American dream, or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny.” EFE-EPA

llb-ssk