President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a scathing attack on rival Joe Biden as he accepted the Republican nomination for a second four-year term to "save" the United States from a "radical left" Democratic Party whose victory would “demolish our cherished destiny”.
“This is the most important election in the history of our country. There has never been such a difference between two parties, or two individuals, in ideology, philosophy, or vision than there is right now,” Trump said, speaking from the South Lawn of the White House.
“This election will decide whether we save the American dream, or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny.” EFE-EPA
llb-ssk