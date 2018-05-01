Special Counsel and Former FBI Director Robert Mueller (C) leaves after briefing members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, June 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump prepares to present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the US Military Academy football team in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that it was "disgraceful" that The New York Times had obtained and published earlier this week the list of questions Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller wants to ask him pursuant to his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were 'leaked' to the media. No questions on Collusion," Trump said on his Twitter account.

"Oh, I see...you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!" he added.

Trump blasted the Times despite the fact that the daily had reported on Monday that the list of 49 questions had been obtained from notes taken by the president's own lawyers at a meeting in March and thus did not come via a leak from Mueller's office.

The paper said that the questions were provided to it by someone "outside" Trump's legal team, and the list was not a verbatim rendering.

Trump also alleged that none of the questions deals with any supposed "collusion" between his election campaign and Russia, something that is not correct since at least 10 of the questions are linked to that issue.

However, the list does reveal Mueller's interest in the possibility that Trump could have engaged in obstruction of justice regarding the investigation of coordination between his campaign and Moscow.

On that matter, Trump tweeted on Tuesday "It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch Hunt!"

Among the questions on that subject are some about Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey, whether he intended to do the same to Mueller and whether the president looked into pardoning his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, when it appeared that he was about to start cooperating with the Russia probe.

Mueller's team delivered the questions to Trump's attorneys, headed at that time by John Dowd, with the aim of convincing them to allow the special counsel to question the president, something that they have been trying to arrange for months.

Trump wanted to schedule a session to meet with Mueller's team, but Dowd resisted that on the grounds that the nature of the questions could harm the president, and ultimately he resigned in March, a few days after receiving the questions, the Times reported.