President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump return on March 19, 2018, to the White House from New Hampshire, where the president delivered a speech calling for the death penalty for drug traffickers as a means to deal with the opioid crisis. EFE-EPA/Chris Kleponis/POOL

President Donald Trump on Monday announced that he will ask for the death penalty for certain "really bad" convicted drug traffickers and will try to toughen sentencing guidelines for this crime in an attempt to fight the epidemic of opioid addiction that takes 175 lives each day by overdoses in this country.

Trump, who since he took office in January 2017 has praised leaders such as Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte for his hardline policies against illegal drugs, traveled to New Hampshire to present his plan to deal with the opioid crisis that will have the Department of Justice request the death penalty for drug traffickers although current law does not allow it.

"This scourge of drug addiction in America will stop," said Trump in a speech in Manchester. "It will stop. Failure is not an option. We will raise a drug-free generation of American children."

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were accompanied by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions and several cabinet members to launch the administration's "Initiative to Stop Opioid Abuse" at Manchester Community College.

"We have to get tough on these people," said Trump. "These are terrible people, and that toughness includes the death penalty. They will kill thousands of people in their lifetime, and yet they get caught and go away for 30 days."

"This isn't about nice anymore," said the president. "No more 'let's have everyone go to a blue ribbon committee and get a medal.' This is about a very tough problem. If we don't get tough on these dealers, we are not going to win this battle. I don't want to leave at the end of seven years and still have this problem."

Trump said that it is "possible" that Americans might not be prepared to impose the death penalty on all drug traffickers, as some other nations do.

The event at Manchester Community College was by invitation only and more than 250 community members, law enforcement officials, first responders and local families affected by the opioid crisis attended to hear the president's remarks.

Also in the audience were New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, along with Manchester fire chief Dan Goonan and police chief Nick Willard.

Sessions confirmed in a statement that his department will utilize federal law to seek the death penalty for drug traffickers "when appropriate."

US law permits applying the death penalty only in cases of murders linked to drug trafficking or drugs, according to the independent Death Penalty Information Center.

The Trump administration also had considered imposing capital punishment on people who traffic even small quantities of fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid used as a painkiller.

But both Trump's speech and information released by the White House suggest that he ultimately decided to restrict himself to only asking for the death penalty in cases "where it's appropriate under current law."

Current anti-drug law establishes penalties of up to 20 years behind bars for small traffickers and reserves a term of life in prison for especially serious cases.

According to US Centers for Disease Control figures, 64,000 people died of opioid overdoses in the US in 2016.