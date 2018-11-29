US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he canceled a meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in Argentina because the Russians continue to hold Ukrainian vessels and sailors seized last weekend during an incident in the Black Sea.

"Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!," Trump wrote on Twitter.