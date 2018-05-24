President Donald Trump said Thursday that the summit scheduled with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for June 12 in Singapore has been cancelled.
South Koreans watch a TV news broadcast showing US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L), at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Photo made available by the White House on May 24, 2018 shows a letter from US President Donald J. Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/WHITE HOUSE
Front view of the US and North Korea Peace Talks commemorative 'Challenge Coin' celebrating the possible upcoming talks in Singapore between US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un which were revealed May 21 at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR