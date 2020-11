Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Chairs are placed in accord with social distancing guidelines at Democratic candidate Joe Biden's Election Night event at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Voters wait in line at a polling location at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN BERL

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, speak to supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday, 4 November 2020. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald Trump speaks at an election night event at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, 4 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS/POOL

Republican incumbent Donald Trump claimed victory early Wednesday in the US presidential election even though he trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the electoral vote and ballots are still being counted in six states.

"This is a fraud on the American public," he told supporters at the White House, insisting that he had insurmountable leads in two of those six states.EFE

/dr