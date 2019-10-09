President Donald Trump takes questions from the press after the US-Japan Trade Agreement and US-Japan Digital Trade Agreement were signed in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Oct. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ron Sachs/POOL

President Donald Trump, via the White House counsel, confirmed Tuesday that he is not planning to cooperate in the impeachment investigation opened against him by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives and that, therefore, he will ignore the subpoenas issued by the Democratic opposition claiming that the process is "illegitimate" and "violates the Constitution."

White House legal counsel Pat Cipollone, in Trump's name, sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the chairmen of the committees leading the inquiry in which he explains the president's position vis-a-vis the impeachment proceedings launched by Democrats after a whistleblower filed a complaint stating that Trump was said to have pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate one of his key political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his family. EFE-EPA