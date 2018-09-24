US President Donald Trump (l.) and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrive on Sept 24, 2018, at a meeting of international leaders at United Nations headquarters about the drug problem, held as an adjunct to the organization's General Assembly. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

US President Donald Trump (r.) and UN Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez shake hands on Sept 24, 2018, at the start of a meeting of international leaders at United Nations headquarters about the drug problem, held as an adjunct to the organization's General Assembly. EFE-EPA/Jason Szenes

US President Donald Trump (r.), seen beside UN Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez, gives an address on Sept 24, 2018, at a meeting of international leaders at United Nations headquarters about the drug problem, held as an adjunct to the organization's General Assembly. EFE-EPA/Jason Szenes

US President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated his Colombian counterpart, Ivan Duque, for his impressive victory in this year's presidential elections and said he looks forward to working with him to eliminate cocaine production.

Trump made that statement at a meeting of international leaders at United Nations headquarters about the drug problem held as an adjunct to the organization's General Assembly.

"In the United States we are taking aggressive action, securing our border, supporting law enforcement, devoting record funding to the opioid crisis and promoting treatment and recovery," Trump told the leaders of 130 countries.

"Many nations here today are also taking bold action. Newly elected President Duque, Colombia, campaigned on an anti-drug platform, and won a very, very impressive victory. Congratulations. We look forward to partnering with his new administration to eradicate coca production in his country," Trump said.

The meeting entitled "Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem" was called by Washington and was presided over by 31 countries, including Colombia.

Duque, of the conservative Centro Democratico party, was elected president for the 2018-2022 term thanks to his tough stand against drug production and his promise to "modify" certain aspects of the peace accord with the FARC guerrilla group.

Relations between Washington and Bogota have suffered moments of tension after the signing of the 2016 peace accord with the FARC, because Washington considers that former President Juan Manuel Santos's administration unpardonably neglected the war on drugs in the negotiations.

Trump also said that his second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be coming soon, though he offered no further details.

"It looks like we'll have a second summit quite soon," Trump said.