US Journalist Bob Woodward speaks during an interview at his home in Washington, DC, USA, 06 March 2019 (Issued 09 March 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

United States President Donald J. Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn of after returning to the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 September 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

US President Donald Trump defended Thursday his downplaying of the risks of COVID-19, saying his comments to a journalist were "good and proper.”

Bob Woodward interviewed Trump 18 times for his upcoming book about the president, titled “Rage,” which claims that Trump knew more about the severity of the virus than he told the public. EFE-EPA

llb/ht/tw