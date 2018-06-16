German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde (C) react as US President Donald J. Trump (R) arrives late for the G7 and Gender Equality Advisory Council Breakfast at the G7 summit in Charlevoix in Canada Jun 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL / POOL

The president of the United States said late Friday that his relationship with the rest of the G7 leaders was good while accusing the media of not telling the truth about what happened at the recent summit in Canada.

Donald Trump posted a dozen photographs on his Twitter account, in which he appears surrounded by the rest of the G7 leaders, all of them smiling and relaxed.

"I have a great relationship with Angela Merkel of Germany, but the Fake News Media only shows the bad photos (implying anger) of negotiating an agreement - where I am asking for things that no other American President would ask for!" the US president wrote.

Along with the message, Trump posted a few photos that showed him seated on one side of the table with the rest of the leaders, including Merkel, standing on the other side.

Unlike the photos that have emerged so far of the summit, which hinted at tension, in those shared by Trump, all leaders seem to be smiling.

"The Fake News Media said that I did not get along with other Leaders at the #G7Summit in Canada. They are once again, WRONG!" Trump said in another tweet.

With this message, the US president posted a family photo of the summit that showed all the leaders smiling and another photograph of him with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and one with the British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Finally, in a third tweet, accompanied by a photo of him with the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and with the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, the US president said he had had "great discussions" with them.

These tweets came a week after Trump attended the G7 summit, at which he made the controversial proposal of bringing Russia back into the group and refused to sign the G7 statement at the end. He subsequently had a spat with Trudeau, when he called the Canadian leader "dishonest and weak" and threatened to impose tariffs on automobile imports.