Iranians protest to show their solidarity with victims of the downed Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 in front of the Amir Kabir University in Tehran, Iran, 11 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The president of the United States demanded Sunday that Iran allow its people to continue with their protests in Tehran after the military accidentally shot down a Ukrainian civilian aircraft, while the United Kingdom criticized the temporary arrest of its ambassador for allegedly taking part in the protests.

"The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching," Donald Trump tweeted. EFE-EPA