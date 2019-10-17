By Andrew Duehren, Vivian Salama, Lindsay Wise and David Gauthier-Villars.
Washington DC, Oct 16 (efe-epa).- House Republicans deserted the United States president to oppose his withdrawal of troops from Syria, a prelude to a rancorous White House meeting with congressional leaders in which the president insulted Democrats before they walked out.
The acrimony came after House Democrats and Republicans voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to oppose Donald Trump’s troop pullout and urge the administration to contain the fallout from Turkey's incursion into Syria and as top administration officials were set to travel to Turkey for talks on Thursday, according to EFE/Dow Jones. EFE-EPA