Turkish-backed Syrian fighters move on the way to Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, in Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A picture taken from Turkish territory shows smoke rising from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces at Ras al-Ein town, as seen from Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

US Speaker of the House Democrat Nancy Pelosi (R) and Senate Minority Leader Democrat Chuck Schumer (L) deliver remarks to members of the news media outside the West Wing of the White House following a meeting between US President Donald J. Trump and Congressional leaders, in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

By Andrew Duehren, Vivian Salama, Lindsay Wise and David Gauthier-Villars.

Washington DC, Oct 16 (efe-epa).- House Republicans deserted the United States president to oppose his withdrawal of troops from Syria, a prelude to a rancorous White House meeting with congressional leaders in which the president insulted Democrats before they walked out.

The acrimony came after House Democrats and Republicans voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to oppose Donald Trump’s troop pullout and urge the administration to contain the fallout from Turkey's incursion into Syria and as top administration officials were set to travel to Turkey for talks on Thursday, according to EFE/Dow Jones. EFE-EPA