US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during the Young Black Leadership Summit 2019 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct.4, 2019. EFE-EPA/Tasos Katopodis/POOL

The United States president on Friday issued a proclamation that bars legal immigrants who have no health coverage or cannot prove that they can bear their healthcare costs before entering the country.

The proclamation is to come into effect Nov.3 onwards with the US election just 13 months away. EFE-EPA