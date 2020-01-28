President Donald Trump on Monday denied ever telling his former national security adviser, John Bolton, that military aid to Ukraine would be conditioned on Kyiv's announcing a corruption investigation into Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
