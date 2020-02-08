US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is sworn-in to testify during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 20 November 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman (C), the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, arrives for a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 29 October 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/SHAWN THEW

The main expert of the National Security Council of the White House in Ukraine and the United States ambassador to the European Union, who testified in the investigation on the impeachment against President Donald Trump, were dismissed Friday.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and ambassador Gordon Sondland’s removals come just two days after Trump was acquitted in the trial he faced in the Senate for his alleged pressure on Ukraine to gain political advantage over his election opponents. David Pressman, one of Vindman's lawyers, announced in a statement the removal of the adviser. EFE-EPA