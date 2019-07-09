US President Donald J. Trump speaks during a dinner hosted by the Secretary of the Treasury in honor of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Washington, DC, USA, 08 July 2019. EFE/EPA/Oliver Contreras

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out again at the United Kingdom's ambassador and prime minister in a diplomatic spat on Twitter that threatens to sour the so-called special relationship.

It was the second time Trump targeted Sir Kim Darroch in a Twitter tirade in just two days in the wake of a UK newspaper's decision to publish a confidential memo dating back to 2017 in which the British diplomat criticized Trump's White House. He also took aim at PM Theresa May for her handling of Brexit.

Trump tweeted: "The wacky Ambassador that the UK foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled.

"I told Theresa May how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don't know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far...

"...and they are only getting bigger, better and stronger... Thank you, Mr. President!"

In a separate set of tweets on Monday, Trump said the ambassador was not liked in Washington and that he would no longer deal with him.

"The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister. While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with!," he said.

Downing Street came out in defense of the ambassador, saying he had the "full support" of the prime minister.

The UK's secretary for international trade, Liam Fox, was currently on a visit to Washington where he was due to meet with Trump's daughter and White House advisor Ivanka Trump.

It was unclear whether he would be joined by the ambassador, as is custom, given the latest Twitter outburst.

The spat emerged after the Mail on Sunday published leaked e-mails in which Darroch described Trump's administration as "uniquely dysfunctional."

Trump has put on a strain on the so-called special relationship with the UK in the past, criticizing May on a previous occasion for her handling of Brexit as well as London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

May is to leave her post by the end of the month and will be replaced by either former foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, or the current top diplomat, Jeremy Hunt. EFE-EPA

